Sri Lanka soldiers authorized to use necessary force to prevent destruction: Army

Army soldiers stand guard at a checkpoint near the Prime Minister’s official residence after the government imposed a three-day curfew following clashes between pro and anti-government demonstrators, amid the country’s economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on May 10, 2022. (Reuters)
Army soldiers stand guard at a checkpoint near the Prime Minister's official residence after the government imposed a three-day curfew following clashes between pro and anti-government demonstrators, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on May 10, 2022. (Reuters)

Reuters

Sri Lankan soldiers had been authorized to use necessary force to prevent destruction of property and life, the country’s army said in a statement on Thursday.

The country's main city, Colombo, was calm on Thursday as people waited for the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, although a curfew was imposed and troops patrolled the streets to prevent any outbreak of violence.

Rajapaksa, who fled to the Maldives on Wednesday to escape a popular uprising over his family’s role in a crippling economic crisis, was on his way to Singapore, according to a Sri Lankan government source.

