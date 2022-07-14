Sri Lanka soldiers authorized to use necessary force to prevent destruction: Army

Sri Lankan soldiers had been authorized to use necessary force to prevent destruction of property and life, the country’s army said in a statement on Thursday.

The country's main city, Colombo, was calm on Thursday as people waited for the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, although a curfew was imposed and troops patrolled the streets to prevent any outbreak of violence.

Rajapaksa, who fled to the Maldives on Wednesday to escape a popular uprising over his family’s role in a crippling economic crisis, was on his way to Singapore, according to a Sri Lankan government source.

