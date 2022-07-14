.
Sri Lankan president en route to Singapore after fleeing Colombo to Maldives

Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. (Twitter)
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. (Twitter)

Sri Lankan president en route to Singapore after fleeing Colombo to Maldives

Reuters, Colombo

Published: Updated:

Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was on his way to Singapore on Thursday and was expected to stay there for the time being, a Sri Lankan government source told Reuters, after the president fled to the Maldives from his home country.

