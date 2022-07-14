UN pushes for ‘urgent settlement’ on Mali stop to troop rotations

The United Nations on Thursday pushed for “urgent settlement” after Mali’s military-led government said it was temporarily suspending troop rotations by UN peacekeeping mission MINUSMA.

“Rotation of contingents is crucially important for the mission’s operational effectiveness and the safety and security of personnel,” deputy UN spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters in New York.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“All efforts must be made for an urgent settlement, especially since some of the staff concerned should have been relieved several months ago,” Haq said.

Read more:

Chad and Niger vow to revive West Africa’s anti-extremist force

Mali arrests nearly 50 soldiers from Ivory Coast

Mali’s junta urges French defense minister to keep silent