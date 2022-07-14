.
.
.
.
UN pushes for ‘urgent settlement’ on Mali stop to troop rotations

A UN policemen escorts an armored car of the United Nations Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA), during a patrol in Timbuktu, on December 8, 2021. (AFP)
A UN policemen escorts an armored car of the United Nations Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA), during a patrol in Timbuktu, on December 8, 2021. (AFP)

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The United Nations on Thursday pushed for “urgent settlement” after Mali’s military-led government said it was temporarily suspending troop rotations by UN peacekeeping mission MINUSMA.

“Rotation of contingents is crucially important for the mission’s operational effectiveness and the safety and security of personnel,” deputy UN spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters in New York.

“All efforts must be made for an urgent settlement, especially since some of the staff concerned should have been relieved several months ago,” Haq said.

