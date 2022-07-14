.
WHO to hold monkeypox emergency meeting on July 21

A healthcare worker prepares a syringe at a monkeypox vaccination clinic run by CIUSSS public health authorities in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, June 6, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)
The World Health Organization said on Thursday it would reconvene its committee of experts on July 21 to decide whether the monkeypox outbreak constitutes a global health emergency.

“The emergency committee will provide its views to the WHO director general on whether the event constitutes a public health emergency of international concern,” the UN health agency said in a statement.

“If so, it will propose temporary recommendations on how to better prevent and reduce the spread of the disease and manage the global public health response.”

