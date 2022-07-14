WHO to hold monkeypox emergency meeting on July 21

The World Health Organization said on Thursday it would reconvene its committee of experts on July 21 to decide whether the monkeypox outbreak constitutes a global health emergency.

“The emergency committee will provide its views to the WHO director general on whether the event constitutes a public health emergency of international concern,” the UN health agency said in a statement.

“If so, it will propose temporary recommendations on how to better prevent and reduce the spread of the disease and manage the global public health response.”

