Colombian forces kill FARC dissident leader Nestor Vera and nine others
Colombian forces have killed FARC dissident leader Nestor Vera and nine other rebels in an operation in the country’s southwest, the defense minister said on Friday.
The operation “allowed us to neutralize nine individuals on the FARC dissident frontline as well as... Ivan Mordisco,” minister Diego Molano told reporters, using Vera’s nom de guerre.
Vera and fellow dissident leader Gentil Duarte were two of Colombia’s most wanted men.
Hundreds of dissidents of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC, have continued fighting after their comrades gave up arms following a 2016 peace accord with the government that ended more than half a century of armed conflict.
Colombia has seen a flare-up of violence in recent months due to fighting over territory and resources between the dissidents, the hold-out ELN rebel group, paramilitary forces and drug cartels.
