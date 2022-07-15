Russia says document nearly ready on resuming Ukraine grain exports

Russia’s proposals on how to resume Ukrainian grain exports were “largely supported” by negotiators at talks this week in Istanbul and an agreement is close, the Russian defense ministry said on Friday.



The ministry said that work on what it calls the “Black Sea Initiative” will be finalized soon.



“Russia has proposed measures to ensure the transportation of food to foreign countries, including Russian partners, to rule out the use of supply chains to supply the Kyiv regime with weapons and military equipment, as well as to prevent provocations,” it said.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations are due to sign a deal next week aimed at resuming Black Sea grain exports from Ukraine, which have been severely hampered by the war there.



Russia’s February 24 invasion has stalled exports from Ukraine’s ports, leaving dozens of ships stranded and some 20 million tonnes of grain stuck in silos at Odesa.



Moscow has denied responsibility for worsening the food crisis, blaming instead a chilling effect from Western sanctions for slowing its own food and fertilizer exports and Ukraine for mining its Black Sea ports.



Ukraine and Russia are major global wheat suppliers, while Ukraine is a significant producer of corn and sunflower oil.



Read more:

Anxiety grows among Ukraine’s grain farmers as new harvest begins

Advertisement

Millions in Middle East face hunger crisis as Russia’s war rages on: ICRC

US blasts Moscow for ‘forced deportations’ of up to 1.6 mln Ukrainians to Russia