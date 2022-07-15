Russia says document nearly ready on resuming Ukraine grain exports
Russia’s proposals on how to resume Ukrainian grain exports were “largely supported” by negotiators at talks this week in Istanbul and an agreement is close, the Russian defense ministry said on Friday.
The ministry said that work on what it calls the “Black Sea Initiative” will be finalized soon.
“Russia has proposed measures to ensure the transportation of food to foreign countries, including Russian partners, to rule out the use of supply chains to supply the Kyiv regime with weapons and military equipment, as well as to prevent provocations,” it said.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations are due to sign a deal next week aimed at resuming Black Sea grain exports from Ukraine, which have been severely hampered by the war there.
Russia’s February 24 invasion has stalled exports from Ukraine’s ports, leaving dozens of ships stranded and some 20 million tonnes of grain stuck in silos at Odesa.
Moscow has denied responsibility for worsening the food crisis, blaming instead a chilling effect from Western sanctions for slowing its own food and fertilizer exports and Ukraine for mining its Black Sea ports.
Ukraine and Russia are major global wheat suppliers, while Ukraine is a significant producer of corn and sunflower oil.
Read more:
Anxiety grows among Ukraine’s grain farmers as new harvest begins
Millions in Middle East face hunger crisis as Russia’s war rages on: ICRC
US blasts Moscow for ‘forced deportations’ of up to 1.6 mln Ukrainians to Russia
-
India tightens flour exports amid wheat shortageIndia will impose restrictions on the export of flour in a fresh move to insulate domestic markets from a global wheat crisis.Wheat grain exports were ... World News
-
Yemen delegation to visit India with hope to secure wheat as food runs low: MinisterA Yemeni delegation will visit India next week in a bid to secure wheat for the war-ravaged country where strategic food stockpiles are running out, a ... Middle East
-
Aid group says Yemeni children still dying of hungerA truce that went into effect in April in war-torn Yemen has not improved humanitarian conditions in the country and the Russia-Ukraine war is causing ... Gulf