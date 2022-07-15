UK summons Russian envoy over Briton’s death in breakaway east Ukraine region
Britain’s foreign office on Friday summoned Russian Ambassador Andrei Kelin to express “deep concern” over reports of the death of a British aid worker.
“I am shocked to hear reports of the death of British aid worker Paul Urey while in the custody of a Russian proxy in Ukraine. Russia must bear the full responsibility for this,” Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said.
“Those responsible will be held to account.”
An official in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) announced Paul Urey’s death earlier in the day.
His death was also confirmed by British charity Presidium Network, which described him as a humanitarian worker and denied he had any military background.
Urey, 45, was detained and charged with “mercenary activities” by separatists in the DPR, a breakaway entity that is recognized only by Russia, Syria and North Korea.
