Ukraine announces first delivery of M270 rocket systems
Ukraine said Friday it had received its first delivery of a sophisticated rocket-launcher system, adding to a growing arsenal of Western-supplied long-range artillery Kyiv says is changing dynamics on the battlefield.
“The first MLRS M270 have arrived,” Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov wrote on social media, without mentioning what country had dispatched them.
“They will be good company for HIMARS on the battlefield,” he added, referring to US precision rocket systems recently deployed in the conflict.
Long Hand Family of #UAarmy has been enlarged: the first MLRS M270 have arrived!— Oleksii Reznikov (@oleksiireznikov) July 15, 2022
They will be good company for #HIMARS on the battlefield.
Thank you to our partners .
No mercy for the enemy.
*Photo by @SkyNews pic.twitter.com/F8rJ7LNPEX
