Ukraine announces first delivery of M270 rocket systems

Ukrainian soldiers stand on a multipurpose light armoured towing vehicle near Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine, on May 15, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

AFP

Ukraine said Friday it had received its first delivery of a sophisticated rocket-launcher system, adding to a growing arsenal of Western-supplied long-range artillery Kyiv says is changing dynamics on the battlefield.

“The first MLRS M270 have arrived,” Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov wrote on social media, without mentioning what country had dispatched them.

“They will be good company for HIMARS on the battlefield,” he added, referring to US precision rocket systems recently deployed in the conflict.

