At least 234 dead or hurt in Haiti gang violence from July 8-12: UN

Gang violence killed or injured at least 234 people from July 8-12 in Haiti’s Cite Soleil, an impoverished and densely populated neighborhood of the capital Port-au-Prince, the United Nations said Saturday.

“Most of the victims were not directly involved in gangs and were directly targeted by gang elements. We have also received new reports of sexual violence,” said UN Human Rights Office spokesperson Jeremy Laurence.

