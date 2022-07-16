At least 234 dead or hurt in Haiti gang violence from July 8-12: UN
Gang violence killed or injured at least 234 people from July 8-12 in Haiti’s Cite Soleil, an impoverished and densely populated neighborhood of the capital Port-au-Prince, the United Nations said Saturday.
“Most of the victims were not directly involved in gangs and were directly targeted by gang elements. We have also received new reports of sexual violence,” said UN Human Rights Office spokesperson Jeremy Laurence.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
French citizen kidnapped in Haiti: Police
UN urges action on ‘unimaginable’ Haiti gang violence
-
Eight Turkish citizens kidnapped by gang in Haiti: ConsulEight Turkish citizens were kidnapped while travelling by bus in Haiti, the Turkish consul said on Monday, as the Caribbean country struggles with a ... World News
-
Last of 17 North American hostages in Haiti freedThe remaining 12 of 17 North Americans kidnapped in Haiti in October have been freed, police said Thursday, after weeks of negotiations with the “400 ... World News
-
At least 50 people dead in Haiti gas tanker explosionAt least 50 people died when a gas tanker exploded in the Haitian city of Cap-Haitien on Tuesday morning, according to the local deputy mayor.“I saw ... World News
-
Turkey arrests suspect in connection with Haitian president’s assassinationTurkish authorities have arrested a man considered a suspect of “great interest” in the July assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, Haiti’s ... World News