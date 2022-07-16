IMF chief sees ‘exceptionally uncertain’ global outlook

IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva on Saturday warned officials from the Group of 20 major economies to take urgent action to combat inflation, warning that the “exceptionally uncertain” global economic outlook could turn worse if higher prices persisted.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Georgieva, speaking at a G20 finance officials meeting in Indonesia, said Russia’s intensifying war in Ukraine had increased pressure on commodity and energy prices, and global financial conditions were tightening more than expected.

At the same time, pandemic-related disruptions and renewed supply chain bottlenecks continued to weigh on economic activity.

Pressure was mounting on heavily indebted countries, and the debt situation was “deteriorating fast,” she said, according to a text of her remarks.

Read more:

Yellen met with officials from Saudi, Australia, South Africa, Singapore: G20

G20 finance talks to end without joint communique: Officials

Ukraine grieves four-year-old girl after Russian missile attack