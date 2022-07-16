.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

SpaceX Dragon Spacecraft Docks at International Space Station

  • Font
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket attached to the cargo-only capsule called Dragon lifts off from the launch pad on October 7, 2012 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. (AFP)
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket attached to the cargo-only capsule called Dragon lifts off from the launch pad on October 7, 2012 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. (AFP)

SpaceX Dragon Spacecraft Docks at International Space Station

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

The SpaceX Dragon cargo capsule successfully docked at the International Space Station on Saturday.

It brought around 5,800 pounds of supplies and payloads, including a NASA climate instrument to be mounted outside the ISS.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The robotic capsule had lifted off atop a two-stage Falcon 9 rocket from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida Thursday.

This flight, named CRS-25, was scheduled for launch in early June, but officials grounded the Dragon spacecraft after finding a leak in the ship’s propulsion system.

The mission is the 25th flight to the space station under SpaceX’s Commercial Resupply Services contract with NASA.

Read more:

US to resume International Space Station flights with Russia

Russia cosmonauts arrive at space station wearing Ukraine flag colors

Russia to launch lunar probe and deepen space links with Belarus: President Putin

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Aqueducts of Al-Asyah - Episode 21 Khota: The Aqueducts of Al-Asyah - Episode 21
Explore More