SpaceX Dragon Spacecraft Docks at International Space Station

The SpaceX Dragon cargo capsule successfully docked at the International Space Station on Saturday.
It brought around 5,800 pounds of supplies and payloads, including a NASA climate instrument to be mounted outside the ISS.
The robotic capsule had lifted off atop a two-stage Falcon 9 rocket from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida Thursday.
Time to catch a Dragon! Watch LIVE as the 25th @SpaceX cargo mission docks to the @Space_Station delivering food, supplies, and a new @NASAEarth experiment to study the effect of dust plumes on our climate. https://t.co/uNTomPHvyT— NASA (@NASA) July 16, 2022
This flight, named CRS-25, was scheduled for launch in early June, but officials grounded the Dragon spacecraft after finding a leak in the ship’s propulsion system.
The mission is the 25th flight to the space station under SpaceX’s Commercial Resupply Services contract with NASA.
