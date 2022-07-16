SpaceX Dragon Spacecraft Docks at International Space Station

The SpaceX Dragon cargo capsule successfully docked at the International Space Station on Saturday.

It brought around 5,800 pounds of supplies and payloads, including a NASA climate instrument to be mounted outside the ISS.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The robotic capsule had lifted off atop a two-stage Falcon 9 rocket from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida Thursday.

Time to catch a Dragon! Watch LIVE as the 25th @SpaceX cargo mission docks to the @Space_Station delivering food, supplies, and a new @NASAEarth experiment to study the effect of dust plumes on our climate. https://t.co/uNTomPHvyT — NASA (@NASA) July 16, 2022

This flight, named CRS-25, was scheduled for launch in early June, but officials grounded the Dragon spacecraft after finding a leak in the ship’s propulsion system.

The mission is the 25th flight to the space station under SpaceX’s Commercial Resupply Services contract with NASA.

Read more:

US to resume International Space Station flights with Russia

Russia cosmonauts arrive at space station wearing Ukraine flag colors

Russia to launch lunar probe and deepen space links with Belarus: President Putin