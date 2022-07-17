Flight that crashed in Greece carried Serbian-made ammunition for Bangladesh

Ukrainian foreign ministry officials on Sunday traveled to inspect the site where a Ukrainian cargo plane crashed overnight in northern Greece, en route from Serbia to Jordan and on to Bangladesh.

The envoys will help local authorities and emergency services investigate the accident, ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko said on Facebook.

Greece’s state-run ERT television reported that the Antonov AN-12 cargo aircraft went down late Saturday near Kavala. The flight was operated by Ukrainian cargo carrier Meridian; eight crew members, all Ukrainian, were killed.

On Sunday, Serbian Defense Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic said the plane had been carrying Serbian-made mortar ammunition purchased by Bangladesh, the Associated Press reported.

The Meridian AN-12BK, a Soviet-era four-engine turboprop, was en route from Nis, Serbia, to Amman when it turned back toward land after heading out across the Aegean Sea, flight-tracking site Flightradar24.com reported.

Eyewitness accounts and video appear to show fire prior to it impacting the ground, the tracking site said.

