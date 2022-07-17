Modi’s party picks governor Jagdeep Dhankhar as India Vice Presidential Candidate

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party named Jagdeep Dhankhar, governor of West Bengal state, as its Vice Presidential candidate.

Dhankhar, who is 71, was elected as a lawmaker in 1988 from a constituency in Rajasthan, also his home state, according to information available on West Bengal Raj Bhavan website.

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, who was until recently the only Muslim face in Modi’s cabinet, was reported to be among possible candidates for the Vice President’s role.

Election for the position are due August 6. The opposition parties have not yet named a candidate.

The nation’s vice president takes over in the event of the death, resignation or removal of the president and is also chairman of the upper house of parliament, or Rajya Sabha.

The president is the supreme commander of India’s armed forces and oversees creation of a government in case of a hung parliament.

