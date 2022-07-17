Technical problem forces IndiGo’s plane headed for Sharjah to land in Karachi
India’s biggest airline, IndiGo, diverted a plane to Karachi in neighboring Pakistan due to a “technical defect,” local news agencies reported on Sunday, the second such incident involving an unscheduled landing in less than two weeks.
The flight was to fly to Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates from the southern city of Hyderabad.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“After the pilot of the Sharjah-Hyderabad flight observed a technical defect in the aircraft, as a precaution the aircraft was diverted to Karachi, Pakistan,” Reuters local TV partner ANI said in a tweet, quoting the airline.
IndiGo was dispatching an additional flight to Karachi to bring passengers back to Hyderabad, ANI said.
InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, which operates IndiGo, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
SpiceJet said on July 5 a Boeing 737 aircraft from New Delhi to Dubai made an emergency landing in Karachi due to a fuel indicator light malfunctioning, prompting the airlines watchdog to issue a warning notice.
India has seen a strong revival in domestic and international air travel in the months following lifting of COVID-19 restrictions.
Read more: Cargo aircraft crashes, catches fire in northern Greece
-
Emirates plane lands safely after exploding tire damages exteriorAn Emirates flight from Dubai to Australia landed safely after a tire burst in midair, damaging the exterior of the aircraft on Friday.For the latest ... Gulf
-
Russian military cargo plane crashes, killing fourA Russian military cargo plane crashed in the city of Ryazan southeast of Moscow on Friday, killing four people and injuring five others, authorities ... World News
-
Hunt continues for two missing after Rotterdam plane crashEmergency services used a sonar-equipped boat Tuesday in the hunt for the wreckage of a small airplane that crashed over the weekend in a waterway ... World News
-
All 22 bodies retrieved from Nepal plane crashNepali rescuers have retrieved the bodies of all 22 people on board a plane that crashed in the Himalayas, authorities said Tuesday.For the latest ... World News
-
Iraqi boy, 10, eludes security to board Iran-bound planeIraqi aviation authorities have been left red-faced after a 10-year-old boy on his own boarded an Iran-bound plane from the international airport in ... Variety
-
Plane with 11 aboard crashes in Cameroon: MinistryA plane carrying 11 people crashed in a forest in central Cameroon on Wednesday, the Ministry of Transport said.Air traffic controllers “lost radio ... World News
-
India’s SpiceJet airlines facing government inquiry after turbulence injures 15India’s budget airlines SpiceJet is being scrutinized by the government after severe turbulence injured at least 15 people, CNN reported citing News18 ... World News