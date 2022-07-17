US used ‘Iranophobia’ to stoke regional tension in Biden visit: Iran foreign ministry

Iran’s Foreign Ministry on Sunday accused the US of using “Iranophobia” to create regional tension during President Joe Biden’s visit to the Middle East, Iranian state media reported.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“The US has once again sought to create tension and crisis in the region by appealing to the failed policy of Iranophobia,” ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani was quoted by state media as saying in reaction to Biden’s visit.

Biden spent four days over the weekend meeting with Middle East leaders including Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

In a joint statement with Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) leaders, he stressed the importance of preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia, US announce several agreements during Biden visit

US President Biden invites UAE president to visit Washington

US ‘not going anywhere,’ will remain engaged partner in Middle East: Biden