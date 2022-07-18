.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

All 30 passengers survive as plane crash-lands at Somalia airport

  • Font
Smoke billows from a plane that flipped over after a crash landing, in Mogadishu, Somalia, July 18, 2022, in this screen grab obtained from a social media video obtained by Reuters.
Smoke billows from a plane that flipped over after a crash landing, in Mogadishu, Somalia, July 18, 2022, in this screen grab obtained from a social media video obtained by Reuters.

All 30 passengers survive as plane crash-lands at Somalia airport

Reuters, Mogadishu

Published: Updated:

A passenger plane crash-landed at an airport in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu on Monday, with no deaths reported and all those on board -- more than 30 passengers -- rescued.

Video from the scene showed the plane upside down after having apparently flipped over on landing.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Black smoke and flames rose into the air as fire trucks approached on the runway and firefighters started hosing down the crashed plane.

Read more: Flight that crashed in Greece carried Serbian-made ammunition for Bangladesh

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Aqueducts of Al-Asyah - Episode 21 Khota: The Aqueducts of Al-Asyah - Episode 21
Explore More