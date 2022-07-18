Kyiv warns EU against ‘trap’ of loosening sanctions against Russia
Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Monday warned his EU counterparts against any temptation to loosen their sanctions against Russia or give in to the demands of President Vladimir Putin.
“Backing down and bowing to his demands will not work, it has never worked. This is a trap,” Kuleba told a meeting of the EU’s 27 foreign ministers, according to remarks sent to AFP.
“I am sure that in the following weeks there will be more Kremlin-leaning voices nudging the public opinion into giving Putin what he wants so that he leaves Europe alone. We should actively counter these narratives,” he added.
