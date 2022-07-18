Putin, Erdogan to discuss Ukraine grain export corridor in Iran: Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet on Tuesday in Tehran to discuss Ukraine grain export mechanisms, Kremlin sources said on Monday.
The two leaders will meet in the Iranian capital with the conflict in Ukraine massively hampering shipments from one of the world's biggest exporters of wheat and other grain, sparking fears of global food shortages.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Last week, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the UN would sign a deal this week on the grain exports corridor, but UN chief Antonio Guterres warned there was still “a long way to go” before there would be peace talks to end the war.
Akar said on Monday there was an agreement on “a plan, general principles” regarding the export corridor, and added a meeting between all parties to discuss details was "probable"
this week.
He said technical matters like forming a monitoring center in Istanbul, identifying safe routes, and checkpoints at port exits and entries were on the agenda.
Read more: Russia prioritizes destroying Ukraine’s missiles as Western-supplied weapons bite
-
Kyiv warns EU against ‘trap’ of loosening sanctions against RussiaUkraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Monday warned his EU counterparts against any temptation to loosen their sanctions against Russia or give ... World News
-
Will overcome ‘colossal’ high-tech problems caused by sanctions, says PutinRussian President Vladimir Putin on Monday vowed to overcome the “colossal” high-tech problems the country is facing due to the onset of unprecedented ... World News
-
US talks with India on price cap on Russian oil ‘encouraging’: Treasury chief YellenUS Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen described as “encouraging” talks with India about a proposed price cap on Russian oil that Washington is pushing to ... Energy
-
Russian shoppers opt for cheaper food items as incomes drop, says leading retailerRussian shoppers are switching to cheaper food items driven by a drop in real disposable income, the country’s leading food retailer X5 Group said on ... Economy
-
Russia prioritizes destroying Ukraine’s missiles as Western-supplied weapons biteRussian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered generals to prioritize destroying Ukraine’s long-range missile and artillery weapons after ... World News