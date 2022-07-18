Will overcome ‘colossal’ high-tech problems caused by sanctions, says Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday vowed to overcome the “colossal” high-tech problems the country is facing due to the onset of unprecedented Western sanctions over Ukraine.

“This is a huge challenge for our country,” he said speaking to a video-conference with government figures.

“Realizing the colossal amount of difficulties we are facing, we will look for new solutions in an energetic and competent manner.”

“Clearly, we cannot develop in isolation from the rest of the world, but we won't. In today’s world, you can’t just, you know, circle everything with a compass and put up a huge fence,

it's just not possible,” Putin said.

