Will overcome ‘colossal’ high-tech problems caused by sanctions, says Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday vowed to overcome the “colossal” high-tech problems the country is facing due to the onset of unprecedented Western sanctions over Ukraine.
“This is a huge challenge for our country,” he said speaking to a video-conference with government figures.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“Realizing the colossal amount of difficulties we are facing, we will look for new solutions in an energetic and competent manner.”
“Clearly, we cannot develop in isolation from the rest of the world, but we won't. In today’s world, you can’t just, you know, circle everything with a compass and put up a huge fence,
it's just not possible,” Putin said.
Read more: Russia prioritizes destroying Ukraine’s missiles as Western-supplied weapons bite
.
-
US talks with India on price cap on Russian oil ‘encouraging’: Treasury chief YellenUS Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen described as “encouraging” talks with India about a proposed price cap on Russian oil that Washington is pushing to ... Energy
-
Russian shoppers opt for cheaper food items as incomes drop, says leading retailerRussian shoppers are switching to cheaper food items driven by a drop in real disposable income, the country’s leading food retailer X5 Group said on ... Economy
-
Russia prioritizes destroying Ukraine’s missiles as Western-supplied weapons biteRussian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered generals to prioritize destroying Ukraine’s long-range missile and artillery weapons after ... World News
-
Russian journalist who protested Ukraine operation on TV detainedRussian police on Sunday detained journalist Marina Ovsyannikova, who in March interrupted a live TV broadcast to denounce the military action in ... World News
-
Russia prepares for next stage of Ukraine offensive in face of new Western weaponsRussia is preparing for the next stage of its offensive in Ukraine, a Ukrainian military official said, after Moscow said its forces would step up ... World News
-
Medvedev: West's refusal to recognize Crimea as Russian is a threatThe refusal of Ukraine and NATO powers to recognize Moscow's authority over Crimea represents a “systemic threat” for Russia, former Russian president ... World News
-
Indonesia says ‘many’ nations condemned Russian invasion at G20 talksMany nations in the Group of 20 major economies condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and called for it to end the war during ministerial talks in ... World News
-
Russian strike kills three people in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region: GovernorA Russian strike hit the northeast Ukrainian town of Chuhuiv in Kharkiv region overnight, killing three people and wounding three others, the regional ... World News