EU mulls joint arms purchases to boost stocks depleted due to war in Ukraine

Shells are seen as Ukrainian service members prepare to shoot from a towed howitzer FH-70 at a front line, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, in Donbas Region, Ukraine, on July 18, 2022. (Reuters)
AFP, Brussels

Published: Updated:

The European Commission on Tuesday proposed spending 500 million euros to finance joint defense purchases among member states to replenish weapons stocks following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

EU countries “have drawn on their stocks of ammunition, light and heavy artillery, anti-aircraft and anti-tank defense systems, and even armored vehicles and tanks,” European Commissioner Thierry Breton warned.

“This has created a de facto vulnerability that now needs to be addressed urgently,” he added.

