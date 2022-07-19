EU mulls joint arms purchases to boost stocks depleted due to war in Ukraine

The European Commission on Tuesday proposed spending 500 million euros to finance joint defense purchases among member states to replenish weapons stocks following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

EU countries “have drawn on their stocks of ammunition, light and heavy artillery, anti-aircraft and anti-tank defense systems, and even armored vehicles and tanks,” European Commissioner Thierry Breton warned.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“This has created a de facto vulnerability that now needs to be addressed urgently,” he added.

Read more: Europe must not tire in battle against Russia: EU's Borrell