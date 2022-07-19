EU mulls joint arms purchases to boost stocks depleted due to war in Ukraine
The European Commission on Tuesday proposed spending 500 million euros to finance joint defense purchases among member states to replenish weapons stocks following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
EU countries “have drawn on their stocks of ammunition, light and heavy artillery, anti-aircraft and anti-tank defense systems, and even armored vehicles and tanks,” European Commissioner Thierry Breton warned.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“This has created a de facto vulnerability that now needs to be addressed urgently,” he added.
Read more: Europe must not tire in battle against Russia: EU's Borrell
-
EU countries agree to open accession talks with Albania, North MacedoniaThe 27 member states of the European Union agreed on Monday to open accession talks with Albania and North Macedonia after Skopje resolved a long ... World News
-
EU agrees another 500 million euros for Ukrainian armsEuropean Union foreign ministers agreed on Monday another 500 million euros ($504 million) of EU funding to supply arms to Ukraine, taking the bloc's ... World News
-
Europe must not tire in battle against Russia: EU's BorrellEuropeans must not tire in their effort to defeat Russia's invasion of Ukraine, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Monday, warning Vladimir ... World News
-
Kyiv warns EU against ‘trap’ of loosening sanctions against RussiaUkraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Monday warned his EU counterparts against any temptation to loosen their sanctions against Russia or give ... World News
-
EU can no longer afford national vetoes on foreign policy: Germany's ScholzThe European Union can no longer afford to keep national vetoes when deciding on European Union foreign and security policy if it wants to maintain a ... World News
-
Russia shelling from Europe’s largest nuclear plant: Ukraine agencyRussia is using Europe’s largest nuclear power plant as a base to store weapons including “missile systems” and shell the surrounding areas of Ukraine ... World News
-
EU to target Russian gold exports with new sanctionsThe European Union is targeting Russian gold exports in an update to its sanctions’ packages announced on Friday that will also tighten the screws on ... World News