Saudi Foreign Minister meets Japanese counterpart

Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan visited Tokyo on Tuesday for a meeting with his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi.

They discussed a further strengthening of bilateral ties between the two countries in areas such as energy and hydrogen.

At the meeting, the Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister also expressed his condolences to Japan’s slain former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe who was assassinated while giving an outdoor campaign speech earlier this month.

