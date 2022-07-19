Turkey expects Russia, Iran to back fight against ‘terrorism’ in Syria: Erdogan

Turkey is counting on the “support” of Russia and Iran in the fight against “terrorism” in Syria, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told a trilateral summit with Russia and Iran on the Syrian conflict held in Tehran on Tuesday.

He stressed that “words are not enough,” and that Ankara would continue its battle against Kurdish groups he labeled as “terrorist organizations” without a care for who supports it.

“What we expect from Russia and Iran is their support for Turkey in its fight against terrorism,” Erdogan said after weeks of warning that Ankara may soon launch a new military incursion into Syria.

Erdogan added that the Kurdish YPG militia was taking steps to divide Syria with foreign support and that the Syrian people would benefit of their country being rid of them.

Turkey views the Kurdish-led forces in Syria as terrorists and a national security threat. Meanwhile, the US views them as an ally that has helped drive ISIS from vast areas of Syria.

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi said at the summit that Tehran supports a political solution to Syria’s crisis.

“Syria's fate should be decided by its people, without foreign intervention... illegitimate presence of occupying US forces destabilizes Syria... powerful presence of the Syrian army will help maintaining the country's integrity,” Raisi said.

