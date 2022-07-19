UK military intel says Russia struggles to sustain effective offensive combat
British military intelligence said on Tuesday Russia has struggled to sustain effective offensive combat power since the start of its invasion of Ukraine and the problem is likely becoming increasingly acute.
“As well as dealing with severe under-manning, Russian planners face a dilemma between deploying reserves to the Donbas or defending against Ukrainian counterattacks in the southwestern Kherson sector,” the Ministry of Defense said in an intelligence update.
The ministry also added that while Russia may still make further territorial gains, their operational tempo and rate of advance is likely to be very slow.
