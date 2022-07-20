Foreign Secretary Truss eyes UK leadership runoff with Sunak as Tories vote again
Conservative members of Parliament on Wednesday will decide which two candidates face off in the battle to replace Boris Johnson as UK prime minister, with Foreign Secretary Liz Truss now the favorite to join Rishi Sunak in the final ballot.
Sunak on Tuesday topped a fourth ballot of Tory lawmakers with 118 votes, just two short of the threshold that would guarantee the former Chancellor of the Exchequer a spot in the runoff.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
But it’s the battle for second that’s heating up, as Truss closed the gap on Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt, who’s been runner up to Sunak in each round of voting, but is now losing steam. Momentum and mathematics now appear to favor the foreign secretary in the race for No. 10.
The result of the fifth and final ballot of Tory MPs will be announced at 4 p.m. Wednesday. At stake is a chance for the candidates to put their case to the Conservative Party grassroots over the remainder of the summer. Those members will vote for their next leader -- and prime minister, with an announcement due September 5.
Ahead of the vote, Truss and Mordaunt are battling to win thesupport of the all-important 59 MPs who had backed Kemi Badenoch, the contender from the right of the party who was
knocked out on Tuesday. The foreign secretary now trails Mordaunt by just six votes, and is a more natural fit to win over those MPs.
Supporters of both Truss and Mordaunt were quick to praise Badenoch, who’s held several junior ministerial posts while never serving in the cabinet. Mordaunt praised Badenoch’s “fresh thinking and bold policies.”
But the reality is it will be a challenge for her to win over many of Badenoch’s backers. The trade minister comes from the One Nation centrist wing of the Tory party, and Badenoch is firmly on the right. The two contenders sparred in television debates on issues such as Mordaunt’s record on transgender rights.
Badenoch is also seen as a close ally of Sunak, and some of her supporters, such as former Leveling Up Secretary Michael Gove, may switch over to him. Badenoch herself may make an announcement on who she is supporting before Wednesday’s vote.
If Badenoch’s backers divide up largely between Sunak and Truss, then the foreign secretary should be able to overcome her deficit to Mordaunt and clinch second place.
Tactical voting
But the voting intentions of Tory MPs in leadership contests are always complex and unpredictable, and there have been accusations of tactical voting and vote-lending over the past few days.
It is possible that Sunak has built such a commanding lead in terms of supporters that he might lend votes to whoever he perceives to be the weaker candidate, most likely Mordaunt.
Sunak’s team deny any game-playing and insist they are fighting for every vote.
Truss’ improved hopes of reaching the final two were reflected in the betting odds offered by UK bookmakers after Tuesday’s vote. Ladbrokes made her the even favorite to emerge as the eventual victor, with Sunak close behind at 5-to-4. Mordaunt, who only a few days ago herself was the favorite, is now rated a 7-to-1 chance.
The latest YouGov poll of Conservative members on Tuesday suggested that Sunak would lose against either Truss or Mordaunt, although members’ opinions appear volatile and could easily change over the coming campaign.
Read more:
Outgoing PM Boris Johnson given first edition Churchill books at final Cabinet meet
UK’s Liz Truss enters race to replace Boris Johnson as Prime Minister
How decades of networking put Conservative MP Penny Mordaunt in reach of power
-
UK’s Liz Truss enters race to replace Boris Johnson as Prime MinisterBritish Foreign Secretary Liz Truss entered the race to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister on Monday, taking the number of candidates in an ... World News
-
How decades of networking put Conservative MP Penny Mordaunt in reach of powerTwo days before a drunken Conservative MP allegedly assaulted two men in an exclusive members’ club — a scandal that would soon scupper Prime Minister ... World News
-
Outgoing PM Boris Johnson given first edition Churchill books at final Cabinet meetBoris Johnson’s cabinet gave him a set of first edition books about World War II by his hero, Winston Churchill, at his final Cabinet meeting on ... World News
-
Race to replace UK PM Boris Johnson heats up as end in sightThe race to replace British Prime Minister Boris Johnson heated up on Tuesday, with four contenders offering more policies to try to climb to the top ... World News
-
Conservative party announces eight candidates to replace Boris Johnson as UK PMEight Conservative MPs will vie to replace outgoing UK prime minister Boris Johnson, having won the support of at least 20 colleagues, the party ... World News
-
Ex-finance minister Sunak, and others, launch bids to replace Boris JohnsonEx-finance minister Rishi Sunak and two others will start their campaigns on Tuesday to become Britain's next prime minister, battling for the support ... World News
-
UK’s Boris Johnson refuses to endorse successorBoris Johnson on Monday refused to give his backing to any candidate vying to replace him as British prime minister, in his first public appearance ... World News
-
Rishi Sunak heads race to become UK PM after latest voteFormer Finance Minister Rishi Sunak cemented his lead over rivals to become Britain’s next prime minister on Thursday in an increasingly bitter race ... World News
-
Rishi Sunak makes pitch to Tory Brexiteers in bid to be next UK leaderThe leading contender to become the UK’s next prime minister said he plans to make the most of the opportunities thrown up by shaking off the ... World News
-
UK’s Rishi Sunak says he hopes to be judged on his record, not his wealthRishi Sunak, a leading candidate to replace Boris Johnson as Britain’s prime minister, dismissed suggestions on Thursday that he was too rich to run ... World News