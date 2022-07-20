Putin kept waiting by Erdogan ahead of meeting in Iran: Video

A video released by the Turkish Presidency showed Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday standing in a room for 50 seconds, waiting for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.



Putin was seen shuffling his feet and sucking his cheeks as he waited for his Turkish counterpart to arrive.



In 2020, Erdogan was kept waiting by Putin and his delegation for about two minutes before a meeting, according to a video circulated by Russian media at the time.



Erdogan was shown standing and eventually sitting down before being ushered into a room where he shook Putin’s hand.



The meeting at the time aimed to ease tensions over the countries’ involvement in Syria.



During their recent meeting on Tuesday, talks focused on establishing a safe passage for Ukrainian grain shipments via the Black Sea.



Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – two major global wheat suppliers – has sent prices for grains and other food products soaring. It has stalled Kyiv’s exports, leaving dozens of ships stranded and some 20 million tons of grain stuck in silos at Odesa.



