Russian official: Ukraine shelled two border villages, killing one

A general view shows the Russian city of Belgorod, some 700 kilometers south of Moscow, on April 11, 2019. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Reuters

The governor of Russia’s southern Belgorod region said on Wednesday that Ukraine had shelled two Russian villages near the border, killing a local resident.

“According to preliminary reports, five shells landed. In Nekhoteevka, four houses were damaged, roofing, windows, a fence and a village clubhouse were hit," governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram, adding that a local man was killed.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the report.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, Russian officials have reported sporadic attacks on Russian settlements, checkpoints and infrastructure near the Ukrainian border, accusing Kyiv of carrying out the strikes.

Ukraine has not claimed responsibility but has described the incidents at weapons stores and other sites as “karma” for Russia’s invasion.

