Spain PM says 10-day heatwave left ‘more than 500 dead’

The 10-day heatwave that hit Spain left “more than 500 people” dead, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Wednesday.
“During this heatwave, more than 500 people died because of such high temperatures, according to the statistics,” Sanchez said, referring to a public health institute estimate based on excess mortality rates.
“I ask citizens to exercise extreme caution,” the premier said, noting the “climate emergency is a reality.”
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Spain was gripped by a heatwave affecting much of Western Europe which pushed temperatures as high as 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit) in some regions last week, sparking dozens of wildfires.
Sanchez cited figures from the Carlos III Health Institute which estimates the number of heat-related deaths based on the number of excess deaths when compared to the average in previous years.
The institute has qualified these figures in recent days, stressing that it was a statistical estimate and not a record of official deaths.
Read more:
Morocco sends more firefighters, soldiers to tackle blazes in northern forest regions
Portugal reports more than 1,000 heat-related deaths
Europe broils in heat wave that fuels fires in France, Spain
-
Climate protestors block UK’s busiest motorway, push for urgent actionClimate demonstrators on Wednesday triggered a lengthy tailback on Britain’s busiest motorway encircling London, warning that a record-breaking ... World News
-
Climate summit host Egypt cautions nations against ‘zero-sum game’Egypt's foreign minister called on rich and developing countries to show readiness to compromise at the UN climate talks he is set to chair in ... World News
-
UAE, France ink agreements on space, education, health, climate changeUnited Arab Emirate’s President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and French leader Emmanuel Macron have witnessed the signing of major agreements in ... Gulf