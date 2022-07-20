.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Ukraine’s eastern Donbas ‘not lost yet’: US General Milley

  • Font
U.S. Army General Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff speaks during the U.S. Military Academy's Class of 2022 graduation ceremony at West Point, New York, May 21, 2022. REUTERS/David Dee Delgado
A file photo shows US Army General Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff speaks during the US Military Academy's Class of 2022 graduation ceremony at West Point, New York, May 21, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukraine’s eastern Donbas ‘not lost yet’: US General Milley

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region has not yet been lost to the Russians, a top US general said on Wednesday.

“No, it’s not lost yet,” US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley said in a press briefing when asked by a reporter if the region was lost.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Moscow’s military “tasks” in Ukraine now go beyond the eastern Donbas region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday.

When Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, President Vladimir Putin denied any intention of occupying Ukrainian territories, saying his aim was to demilitarize and “denazify” the country - a statement dismissed by Kyiv and the West as a pretext for an imperial-style war of expansion.

Read more:

Peace talks with Ukraine make no sense ‘in the current situation’: Lavrov

Ukraine first lady appeals to US Congress for weapons against Russia’s ‘Hunger Games’

Ukraine strikes key Kherson bridge with US rockets: Russian-backed official

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More