Ukraine’s eastern Donbas ‘not lost yet’: US General Milley
Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region has not yet been lost to the Russians, a top US general said on Wednesday.
“No, it’s not lost yet,” US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley said in a press briefing when asked by a reporter if the region was lost.
Moscow’s military “tasks” in Ukraine now go beyond the eastern Donbas region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday.
When Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, President Vladimir Putin denied any intention of occupying Ukrainian territories, saying his aim was to demilitarize and “denazify” the country - a statement dismissed by Kyiv and the West as a pretext for an imperial-style war of expansion.
