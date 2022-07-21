Russian forces closing in on Ukraine’s second biggest power plant: UK intelligence
Russian forces are likely closing in on Ukraine’s second biggest power plant at Vuhlehirska, 50 kilometers (31 miles) north-east of Donetsk, British military intelligence said on Thursday.
“Russia is prioritizing the capture of critical national infrastructure, such as power plants,” Britain’s defense ministry said in a regular bulletin.
The ministry also added that Russia is probably attempting to break through at Vuhlehirska, as part of its efforts to regain momentum on the southern pincer of its advance towards the key cities of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk.
