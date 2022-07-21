Russian forces closing in on Ukraine’s second biggest power plant: UK intelligence

Russian forces are likely closing in on Ukraine’s second biggest power plant at Vuhlehirska, 50 kilometers (31 miles) north-east of Donetsk, British military intelligence said on Thursday.



“Russia is prioritizing the capture of critical national infrastructure, such as power plants,” Britain’s defense ministry said in a regular bulletin.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



The ministry also added that Russia is probably attempting to break through at Vuhlehirska, as part of its efforts to regain momentum on the southern pincer of its advance towards the key cities of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk.

Advertisement

Read more:

Russia expands Ukraine war goals as fighting death toll mounts

Lavrov: Russia’s objectives in Ukraine no longer limited to Donbas

EU moves closer to imposing more sanctions on Russia