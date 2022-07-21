George Floyd family members angered by ex-cop’s 2 1/2-year sentence
Family members of George Floyd say they’re angered at a federal judge’s sentence Thursday of 2 1/2 years for a former Minneapolis police officer convicted of a civil rights violation in Floyd’s killing.
US District Judge Paul Magnuson sentenced Thomas Lane well below the 5 1/4 years that was the bottom of a range called for in sentencing guidelines. Prosecutors had asked Magnuson to sentence Lane to up to 6 1/2 years.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
They argued that Lane, who is white, had a chance to stop the restraint that killed Floyd, who was Black, but chose not to.
Philonise Floyd, one of Floyd’s brothers, called it “insulting that he didn’t get the maximum amount of time.” He said Lane was “an accessory to murder” and said he thinks “the whole criminal system needs to be torn down and rebuilt.”
A nephew of Floyd’s, Brandon Williams, said he was “angry and fed up.”
Lane’s attorney had argued that he twice asked his colleagues if Floyd should be turned on his side as officers restrained him for more than 9 minutes face down and in handcuffs, as he said that he couldn’t breathe and eventually grew still.
Magnuson faulted the Minneapolis Police Department for sending Lane on a call with another rookie officer. And he said he had never received more letters of support for a defendant than he got for Lane.
Read more:
US President Joe Biden tests positive for COVID-19: White House
Pulitzer board honors teen who took video of George Floyd murder
Racism cannot be ‘normal’ in US, Obama says of George Floyd killing in Minnesota
-
Two years after George Floyd’s murder, Biden to sign executive order on police reformTwo years after African American George Floyd was murdered by a white police officer in a Minneapolis street, President Joe Biden will on Wednesday ... World News
-
Ex-cop pleads guilty to manslaughter in George Floyd’s deathA former Minneapolis police officer pleaded guilty Wednesday to a state charge of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in the killing of ... World News
-
Chauvin's colleagues stand trial for Floyd death as diversity of jury questionedThe US federal prosecution of three former Minneapolis police officers who took part in the deadly arrest of George Floyd began on Thursday in a trial ... World News
-
Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22.5 years in prison for George Floyd murderA judge sentenced former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin to 22-1/2 years in prison on Friday for the murder of George Floyd during an arrest ... World News