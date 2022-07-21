German committee recommends administering first doses of monkeypox vaccine
Germany’s vaccine advisory committee said it urgently recommended that the country use all the monkeypox vaccine it has on hand to administer first doses, and that second shots be offered only once enough doses are available.
“To mitigate the current wave of infection, slow the spread of monkeypox and eventually end the outbreak, a high vaccination coverage of the indication groups is needed,” the committee, known as STIKO, said in a statement.
Germany has recorded some 2,110 cases of monkeypox so far, out of more than 13,000 cases worldwide, STIKO said.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The committee recommends that people over 18 who have been exposed to or are at increased risk of monkeypox infection receive a vaccine made by Bavarian Nordic.
Those at increased risk of monkeypox include men who have sex with multiple male partners and infectious disease lab workers.
STIKO said on Thursday that Germany’s Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases estimates that that currently applies to about 130,000 people in Germany, but the country has so far received only 40,000 doses of Bavarian Nordic’s Jynneos, known as Imvanex in Europe.
A further 200,000 doses are expected in the third quarter, according to STIKO.
Read more:
Danish lab to supply 1.5 million monkeypox doses in Europe
WHO moves to roll out world’s first authorized malaria vaccine in Africa
WHO confirms 14,000 cases of monkeypox worldwide, five deaths in Africa
-
Saudi Arabia detects first case of monkeypoxSaudi Arabia detected its first monkeypox case in the capital Riyadh for a person arriving from abroad, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported ... Gulf
-
Russia reports first case of monkeypoxRussia on Tuesday said it had detected the first case of monkeypox in the country in a man who returned from a trip to several European nations.“The ... World News
-
India reports first case of monkeypox from Middle East-origin travelerIndia reported its first confirmed case of monkeypox on Thursday, the head of the national virology institute, which tested the sample, told ... World News