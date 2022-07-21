Record 160,000 give up Indian citizenship in 2021, US, Australia top destinations

A total of 163,370 Indians renounced their citizenship in 2021, according to information shared by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The document said that the Indian citizenship was given up “for reasons personal to them.”

The highest number of applications to renounce Indian citizenship, the data revealed, came from the US with 78,284, followed by Australia with 23,533, and Canada with 21,597.

In 2021, more than 300 Indians living in China opted for Chinese citizenship, while 41 renounced their citizenship for Pakistan’s, the document revealed.

In 2020, the number of those who renounced their citizenship fell to 85,256 compared to 144,017 in 2019.

A total of 392,643 Indian citizens switched citizenship to one of 103 countries between 2019 and 2021.

India does not permit dual citizenship.

