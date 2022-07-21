Russia moves to dissolve Jewish organization that promotes immigration to Israel

Russia’s Ministry of Justice has requested the liquidation of the Russian branch of the Jewish Agency, a non-profit organization that promotes immigration to Israel, according to a Moscow court.



The website of the Basmanny district court said the ministry filed the request on July 15 and it would be discussed on July 28.



No reason for launching the case was given.



The move against the Jerusalem-based agency, the largest Jewish non-profit organization in the world, follows criticism by Israel of Russia’s war in Ukraine, where Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid accused it in April of carrying out war crimes.



Moscow has repeatedly denied atrocities and said it does not target civilians, although thousands have been killed in nearly five months of war.



“Russian Jews will not be held hostage by the war in Ukraine. The attempt to punish the Jewish Agency for Israel’s stance on the war is deplorable and offensive,” Israeli Diaspora Affairs Minister Nachman Shai said in response to news of the court filing.



The Jerusalem Post reported on July 5 that Russian authorities suspected the Jewish Agency of illegally gathering data on Russian citizens, while also linking the move to tensions between Israel and Russia over Ukraine and Syria.



Around 7,000 Jews emigrated from Russia to Israel last year, according to Israeli government data.



Though Israel has not sent military aid to Ukraine, it has condemned Russia’s invasion of its neighbor. Traditionally strong relations with Moscow deteriorated in May after Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Hitler had Jewish ancestry, prompting anger in Israel.



