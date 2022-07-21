.
Russian foreign ministry says no contact with US on Ukraine peace talks yet

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova speaks during the annual news conference of Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia January 14, 2022. Maxim Shipenkov/Pool via REUTERS
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova speaks during the annual news conference of Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia January 14, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)
Russian foreign ministry says no contact with US on Ukraine peace talks yet

Reuters

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday there had been no contact with the United States over peace talks with Ukraine.

“The American administration forbids its wards in Kyiv to even think about talks with us, and evidently forces them to fight to the last Ukrainian,” Zakharova told reporters.

Peace talks between Russia and Ukraine have been frozen since early April, when ceasefire talks brokered by Turkey in Istanbul collapsed.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has played down the prospect of peace talks while Russian troops still occupy Ukrainian territory.
On Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that peace talks with Ukraine made "no sense.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on July 7 that his country had not “started anything yet in earnest” in Ukraine, and dared the West to try to defeat it on the battlefield.

Talks with Ukraine, Russia, UN on grain corridor going well, says Turkey

Russian forces closing in on Ukraine’s second biggest power plant: UK intelligence

Lavrov: Russia’s objectives in Ukraine no longer limited to Donbas

