Turkey says it will meet Finland, Sweden in August to evaluate terror-related pledges
Officials from Turkey, Finland, and Sweden will meet in August to evaluate the progress made in fulfilling Ankara’s counter-terrorism demands from the Nordic countries to lift its veto on their NATO membership bid, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Finland and Sweden have applied for NATO membership in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but were faced with opposition from Turkey, which accused them of supporting groups it deems terrorists.
The three countries signed an accord last month to lift Ankara’s veto in exchange for promises on counter-terrorism and arms exports.
Speaking to state broadcaster TRT Haber, Cavusoglu said the meeting in August would be the first of a monitoring committee formed under the accord, but repeated that Turkey would block the Nordic countries’ memberships if they did not keep their promises.
Read more:
Turkey says attack on Iraq’s Dohuk was carried out by ‘terrorists’
Turkey rejects responsibility for attack on Iraq's Dohuk that killed eight
At least eight killed in shelling attributed to Turkey in northern Iraq
-
Turkey says attack on Iraq’s Dohuk was carried out by ‘terrorists’Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday that artillery strikes which killed at least eight tourists in Iraq’s Dohuk were carried ... Middle East
-
Turkey rejects responsibility for attack on Iraq's Dohuk that killed eightTurkey on Wednesday refuted claims by Iraqi state media that it had carried out a strike on a mountain resort in Iraq's northern Dohuk province that ... Middle East
-
At least eight killed in shelling attributed to Turkey in northern IraqTurkish airstrikes killed eight tourists in northern Iraq and wounded over 20, Iraqi Kurdish officials said on Wednesday.At least four missiles struck ... Middle East