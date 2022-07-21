.
Turkey says it will meet Finland, Sweden in August to evaluate terror-related pledges

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu speaks during a news conference after meeting with his counterparts Russian Sergei Lavrov and Ukrainian Dmytro Kuleba, amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in Antalya, Turkey, on March 10, 2022. (Reuters)
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu speaks during a news conference after meeting with his counterparts Russian Sergei Lavrov and Ukrainian Dmytro Kuleba, amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in Antalya, Turkey, on March 10, 2022. (Reuters)

Reuters

Officials from Turkey, Finland, and Sweden will meet in August to evaluate the progress made in fulfilling Ankara’s counter-terrorism demands from the Nordic countries to lift its veto on their NATO membership bid, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday.

Finland and Sweden have applied for NATO membership in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but were faced with opposition from Turkey, which accused them of supporting groups it deems terrorists.

The three countries signed an accord last month to lift Ankara’s veto in exchange for promises on counter-terrorism and arms exports.

Speaking to state broadcaster TRT Haber, Cavusoglu said the meeting in August would be the first of a monitoring committee formed under the accord, but repeated that Turkey would block the Nordic countries’ memberships if they did not keep their promises.

