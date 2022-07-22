China slams Taiwan parliament Speaker’s Lithuania visit

Beijing on Friday voiced a “strong protest” against Lithuania for welcoming a Taiwanese delegation on a visit, claiming it violated the one-China policy.

The head of Taiwanese group called the EU member “courageous” for having agreed to the opening of a de facto embassy of Taiwan in Vilnius last year.

Advertisement

China considers Taiwan part of its territory – even vowing to one day seize it by force if necessary – and regularly opposes any sign of international legitimacy for the self-ruled democratic island.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“China expresses its strong protest over and firm objection to this,” China’s diplomatic representation in Vilnius said in response to the visit.

“China urges Lithuania... to abide by the political commitment of the one-China principle, not to send a wrong signal to the ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist forces,” the office of the charge d’affaires added in the statement.

Vilnius and Taipei say they are developing economic and cultural ties and do not have formal diplomatic relations.

Lithuania first irked China last year by allowing Taipei to open a representative office under the name of Taiwan, a significant diplomatic departure that incurred Beijing’s wrath – downgrading Vilnius’ relations and blocking its exports.

The head of the Taiwanese delegation, parliament speaker You Si-kun, had earlier said the visit was a way “to express our gratitude to Lithuania” for opening the representative office.

“We are impressed with Lithuania’s courage and support for democracy,” You told the Baltic news agency BNS on Thursday.

Read more:

China says US plane in Taiwan Strait endangered peace, stability

Retired Taiwan general charged with spying for China

China’s Xi warns about ‘expanding military alliances’ at BRICS summit: State media