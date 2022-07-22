Italy, Russia in rare spacewalk amid Ukraine tensions

An Italian astronaut joined a Russian cosmonaut in a rare spacewalking show of unity Thursday, as tensions over Ukraine continued to ricochet back home.

Italy’s Samantha Cristoforetti teamed up with Russia’s Oleg Artemyev to work on the International Space Station’s newest robot arm.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The 37-foot (11-meter) mechanical limb - contributed by the European Space Agency - rocketed into orbit with a Russian lab last July.

The Russian Space Agency’s recently replaced chief, Dmitry Rogozin, threatened to halt the installation work last week, putting the spacewalk in question.

After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, Europe pulled out of its collaboration with Russia on a mission to Mars.

Despite the turmoil on Earth, the space station’s seven residents have repeatedly stressed that they’re getting along fine up there, as have the flight control teams in Houston and Moscow.

The current crew includes three Americans, three Russians and Cristoforetti.

Russian cosmonauts typically pair up together for spacewalks, although NASA and European Space Agency astronauts occasionally ventured out with them years ago.

Read more:

SpaceX Dragon Spacecraft Docks at International Space Station

NASA’s new space telescope reveals deepest view of the universe ever captured

Russia occupies 22 percent of Ukraine farmland: NASA