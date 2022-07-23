.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Deadly mountain slope collapse kills 10 in northwest China

  • Font
Zhang Tieliang 76, sifts through dunes of low-grade coal near a coal mine in Ruzhou, Henan province, China November 4, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
Zhang Tieliang 76, sifts through dunes of low-grade coal near a coal mine in Ruzhou, Henan province, China November 4, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)

Deadly mountain slope collapse kills 10 in northwest China

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

Ten employees of a coal company died in northwestern China on Saturday when a mountainside slope collapsed on them, state media reported.

Rescuers spent all day to retrieve the workers who were buried in their vehicle en route to a mine site in Jingtai county in Gansu province, CCTV reported.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Ten died and seven were found alive with light injuries. Operations stopped around 8:00 p.m. Saturday.

The workers were employed by Shanxi Coking Coal Minbao group.

An investigation into the incident was underway.

Read more:

China: Court ditches case of woman barred from freezing eggs

China court executes man who set ex-wife on fire during live stream

China warns of floods, cotton risks amid sizzling amid country's heatwave

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More