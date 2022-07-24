.
No damage reported as Western Japan’s Sakurajima volcano erupts

Volcanic lightning is seen at an eruption of Mount Sakurajima, in this photo taken from Tarumizu city, Kagoshima prefecture, southwestern Japan. (Reuters)
Reuters, Tokyo

A volcano on Japan’s western major island of Kyushu, called Sakurajima, erupted at about 8:05 p.m. (1105 GMT) on Sunday, the Japanese Meteorological Agency (JMA) said, but media said there were no immediate reports of damage.

There were reports of volanic stones raining down at a distance of 2.5 km (1.5 miles) from the volcano, NHK public television said.

The eruption alert level has been raised to 5, the highest, withsome areas advised to evacuate, NHK said.

Sakurajima is one of Japan’s most active volcanoes and eruptions of varying levels are frequent. In 2019 it spewed ash 5.5 km (3.4 miles) high.

