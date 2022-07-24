No issues at Sendai nuclear plant in Japan near erupted volcano: Regulators

Japan’s nuclear regulators said on Sunday no irregularities had been detected at the Sendai nuclear power plant after the nearby Sakurajima volcano erupted.



The nuclear facility on Japan’s western major island of Kyushu is located some 50 km (31 miles) northwest of Sakurajima, a volcano that erupted at about 8:05 p.m. (1105 GMT).

At around 10:00 p.m, or two hours after the eruption, a Japanese government spokesperson told reporters the government had not heard of any damage from the eruption.

