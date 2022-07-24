No issues at Sendai nuclear plant in Japan near erupted volcano: Regulators
Japan’s nuclear regulators said on Sunday no irregularities had been detected at the Sendai nuclear power plant after the nearby Sakurajima volcano erupted.
The nuclear facility on Japan’s western major island of Kyushu is located some 50 km (31 miles) northwest of Sakurajima, a volcano that erupted at about 8:05 p.m. (1105 GMT).
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
At around 10:00 p.m, or two hours after the eruption, a Japanese government spokesperson told reporters the government had not heard of any damage from the eruption.
Read more: No damage reported as Western Japan’s Sakurajima volcano erupts
-
No damage reported as Western Japan’s Sakurajima volcano eruptsA volcano on Japan’s western major island of Kyushu, called Sakurajima, erupted at about 8:05 p.m. (1105 GMT) on Sunday, the Japanese Meteorological ... World News
-
Japan’s Kishida orders restart of up to nine nuclear reactors to ease power crunchJapanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he ordered as many as nine nuclear reactors to be restarted to help ease concerns about a possible power ... Energy
-
Japan governor wins re-election, race seen as key to nuclear restartThe governor of Japan’s Niigata prefecture easily defeated his anti-nuclear opponent in an election on Sunday, public broadcaster NHK said, a result ... World News
-
Japan to use nuclear to cut dependence on Russian energy: PM KishidaJapan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday that it would use nuclear reactors to help reduce its own and other countries’ dependence on ... Energy
-
Ice wall at Japan’s Fukushima nuclear plant may have partially melted: NHKAn ice wall intended to halt the flow of groundwater at Japan’s Fukushima Daiichi Power plant operated by Tokyo Electric (TEPCO) may have partially ... World News
-
Greenpeace protests transport of nuclear fuel shipment headed for JapanA shipment of nuclear fuel containing highly radioactive plutonium headed to the French port of Cherbourg overnight Tuesday en route to Japan, ... World News
-
As Japan reboots 44-year-old nuclear reactor, experts sound alarmThe head of a major inquiry into Japan’s nuclear disaster and a former senior Cabinet adviser have sounded alarm over plans this week to restart a ... World News