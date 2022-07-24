Turkey summons Swedish diplomat over Kurdish militants

Sweden's charge d'affaires in Turkey was summoned at the weekend to explain the use of what Ankara alleges is “terrorist propaganda” in support of Kurdish militants, a diplomatic source said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accused Sweden and Finland of being havens for Kurdish militants -- specifically from the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which he has sought to crush -- and for promoting “terrorism”.

Advertisement

He has threatened to block the Nordic states' bid to join NATO unless they extradite dozens of alleged “terrorists” under a deal the three signed last month.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Swedish foreign ministry said its diplomat had been called to a “meeting” in Ankara on Saturday, without elaborating.

Turkey's display of displeasure follows events in Sweden last week to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Kurdish uprising in northern Syria, which borders Turkey.

Turkey is threatening to launch a new military offensive against Kurdish-controlled areas of northern Syria, where he wants to establish a buffer zone 30 kilometres (20 miles) deep.

Read more:

Turkey says it will meet Finland, Sweden in August to evaluate terror-related pledges

Erdogan: Turkey will freeze Finland, Sweden's NATO bids if conditions not fulfilled

Turkey’s President Erdogan says new offensive into Syria to stay on agenda