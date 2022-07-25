China confirms stern warnings sent to US on Pelosi’s possible visit to Taiwan
China confirmed that it had delivered sterner warnings to US officials about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s possible visit to Taiwan, as first reported by the Financial Times, a foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“The Chinese side has made it clear to the US on many occasions that it is firmly opposed to Speaker Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. We are fully prepared,” spokesman Zhao Lijian said during a daily media briefing.
“If the US goes its own way, China will certainly take firm and forceful measures to safeguard its national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and the United States should be held responsible for any serious consequences,” he added.
Read more:
Taiwan holds air-raid exercise amid tensions with China
China’s military more aggressive, dangerous to US, allies: General Milley
China heightens warning to US over possible House Speaker Pelosi visit to Taiwan
-
China heightens warning to US over possible House Speaker Pelosi visit to TaiwanChina has issued stark private warnings to the Biden administration about a possible trip to Taiwan in August by US House of Representatives Speaker ... World News
-
China warns of ‘forceful measures’ if US House Speaker Pelosi visits TaiwanChina’s government warned on Tuesday it would take “forceful measures” if US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan, after the ... World News
-
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to visit Taiwan in August amid China tensions: ReportNancy Pelosi, the speaker of the US House of Representatives, plans to visit Taiwan next month, amid tension with China, the Financial Times said on ... World News