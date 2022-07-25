Droupadi Murmu sworn in as India’s first tribal president in watershed moment
Droupadi Murmu was sworn in as India’s president on Monday, making her the first person from one of the country’s marginalized tribal communities to serve as head of state.
The former school teacher and state governor was elected to the largely ceremonial position last week with 64 percent of the vote by members of India’s parliament and state assemblies.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Murmu, who is from the Santhal tribe and was born in eastern Odisha state, paid her respects before her inauguration at a memorial dedicated to India’s independence hero Mahatma Gandhi in New Delhi.
“I started my life journey from a small tribal village,” Murmu, 64, said after taking the oath of office in parliament.
“From the background I come from, it was like a dream for me to even get elementary education,” she added.
“But despite many obstacles, my resolve remained strong and I became the first daughter from my village to go to college.”
Murmu’s win was considered a certainty because of the strength of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies in the parliament and state assemblies.
Analysts said the move will likely help Prime Minister Narendra Modi extend his base among the poor tribal communities ahead of his re-election bid in 2024.
“Her assuming the Presidency is a watershed moment for India especially for the poor, marginalized and downtrodden,” Modi said on Twitter after Murmu’s address.
The entire nation watched with pride as Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji took oath as the President of India. Her assuming the Presidency is a watershed moment for India especially for the poor, marginalised and downtrodden. I wish her the very best for a fruitful Presidential tenure. pic.twitter.com/xcqBqRt2nc— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 25, 2022
Murmu said her election would give hope to those left behind by India’s recent economic growth.
“It is a matter of great satisfaction to me that those who have been deprived for centuries, who have been away from the benefits of development... are seeing their reflection in me,” she said.
India’s prime minister wields executive power, but the president can send back some parliamentary bills for reconsideration and also plays a guiding role in the process of forming governments.
Murmu is the country’s second woman president after Pratibha Patil, who held the position for five years from 2007.
She succeeds Ram Nath Kovind, the second president from the Dalit community, the bottom of the Hindu caste system.
Read more: Ethnic minority woman Droupadi Murmu wins India’s presidential election
-
Ethnic minority woman Droupadi Murmu wins India’s presidential electionA woman who hails from a minority ethnic community was chosen Thursday as India’s new president, a largely ceremonial position.Droupadi Murmu, a ... World News
-
Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra wins India’s first silver medal at World ChampionshipsIndia’s sports community hailed Neeraj Chopra on Sunday after the Olympic javelin champion won the country’s first silver medal at the World ... Life
-
Human smugglers detain, torture Indian family in Mexico over payment disputeAn Indian family’s quest to live the American dream is now in disarray after an illegal plan to enter the US backfired, the Times of India reported on ... World News
-
US aid chief to visit India amid food disputeThe US aid chief will visit India next week for talks on global food shortages, her agency announced Friday, as New Delhi’s policies on the Ukraine ... World News
-
Record 160,000 give up Indian citizenship in 2021, US, Australia top destinationsA total of 163,370 Indians renounced their citizenship in 2021, according to information shared by the Ministry of Home Affairs.The document said that ... World News
-
India’s Sonia Gandhi appears for questioning in money laundering caseIndian investigators on Thursday summoned Sonia Gandhi, president of the opposition Congress party, for questioning on money laundering accusations ... World News
-
‘Humanity over rivalry’ says Indian woman as she visits Pakistan home after 75 yearsAs 90-year-old Indian woman Reena Varma stands on the balcony of the house in Pakistan where she was born, visiting on Wednesday for the first in 75 ... World News
-
Morgan Stanley trims India’s GDP forecast for 2022 to 7.2 pctMorgan Stanley cut its forecast for India’s annual growth to 7.2 percent for this year, as tighter financial conditions and a slowdown in global trade ... Economy
-
Indian rupee hits record new low, breaches 80 per dollarThe Indian rupee fell to more than 80 per US dollar for the first time on record Tuesday, as the greenback extended its rally and foreign capital ... Economy
-
US talks with India on price cap on Russian oil ‘encouraging’: Treasury chief YellenUS Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen described as “encouraging” talks with India about a proposed price cap on Russian oil that Washington is pushing to ... Energy