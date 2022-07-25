.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Japan detects first monkeypox virus case in Tokyo

  • Font
A man wearing a protective mask makes his way as the nation's capital, Tokyo, reported 31,878 cases of daily infections, surpassing the 30,000 mark for the first time amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Tokyo, Japan, on July 21, 2022. (Reuters)
A man wearing a protective mask makes his way as the nation's capital, Tokyo, reported 31,878 cases of daily infections, surpassing the 30,000 mark for the first time amid the coronavirus pandemic in Tokyo, Japan. (Reuters)

Japan detects first monkeypox virus case in Tokyo

Reuters, Tokyo

Published: Updated:

Japan detected its first case of the monkeypox virus, in Tokyo, the capital’s governor said on Monday.

The infected person is a man in his 30s who has returned from Europe and is currently in a hospital, Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike told reporters.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The World Health Organization on Saturday said the rapidly spreading monkeypox outbreak represents a global health emergency.

So far this year there have been more than 16,000 monkeypox cases in more than 75 countries, and five deaths in Africa.

The virus spreads via close contact and tends to cause flu-like symptoms and pus-filled skin lesions.

Read more: WHO declares monkeypox a global health emergency

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More