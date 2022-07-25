Russian robot breaks seven-year-old’s finger during chess match in Moscow

A Russian chess-playing robot broke a seven-year-old boy’s finger during a match in Moscow last week, a video circulating on social media showed.

“The robot broke the child’s finger… This is of course bad,” Moscow Chess Federation President Sergey Lazarev told Russian news agency TASS.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The video first showed the robot taking one of the child’s chess pieces, and when the boy was making a move, the robot grabbed his finger.

Some adults rushed to help the child who was eventually freed from the robot’s grip and moved away from it.

The seven-year-old spent the final days of the tournament in a cast, TASS reported.

Lazarev said the machine played several chess matches before without such an incident taking place.

Read more:

Italy, Russia in rare spacewalk amid Ukraine tensions

Robot capable of ‘hearing’ through transplanted locust ear, Israeli study finds

Microrobots successfully deliver cancer-fighting drugs to tumors: Study