This handout satellite photo taken on June 7, 2022 and released on June 8, 2022, by Planet Labs PBC shows the aftermath of reported Russian shelling of the Nika-Tera grain storage terminal in the port of Mykolayiv. (Photo by Planet Labs PBC / AFP
File photo of Mykolaiv port. (AFP)

Russian forces strike Mykolaiv port infrastructure: Mayor

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Russian forces have struck port infrastructure in Ukraine’s southern Mykolaiv region, Mayor Oleksandr Senkevich said on Tuesday.

“A massive missile strike was launched on the south of Ukraine from the direction of the Black Sea, and with the use of aviation,” he told Ukrainian state television, providing no details on the aftermath of the strike.

Last Saturday, Russia struck another southern Ukrainian port of Odesa, casting doubt on a plan to restart Ukrainian grain exports.

The grain deal aims to allow safe passage for grain shipments in and out of Ukrainian ports, blockaded by Russia since its February 24 invasion. Russia has blamed Ukraine for stalling shipments by mining the port waters.

