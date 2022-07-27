British tourist killed in Athens while taking selfie too close to helicopter blade

A British tourist was killed in Athens after reportedly posing for a selfie too close to a helicopter blade, the Guardian reported on Tuesday.

Two ground engineers and the aircraft’s pilot, who had been detained after the incident on Monday, were freed pending the results of the investigation, the UK news website reported.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The 21-year-old victim, identified as Jack Fenton, was reportedly killed instantly. He was supposed to return to the UK on a private jet after visiting Mykonos on vacation with his parents.

While the Oxford Brooks University student was thought to have died after attempting to take a selfie, friend of Fenton’s who was also in the helicopter, told MailOnline that the student was not using his phone when the accident happened.

A court inquiry was ordered after the results of a police investigation were delivered to the state prosecutor on Tuesday, the Guardian reported citing court sources.

The investigation is focused on possible negligence, with queries on why the helicopter blades were still in motion as the passengers left the aircraft.

Greece’s committee for aviation accidents is expected to oversee the findings and will decide which criminal charges will be drafted.

The unnamed pilot may face charges of involuntary manslaughter, according to local media reports.

Superior Air, the company Fenton was flying with, reportedly said safety protocols had been followed when the helicopter landed in Athens.

His friends, however, gave a different rendition of events, saying that they were not given instructions when the aircraft landed.

The boy’s parents were in a separate helicopter when the incident happened and were diverted away from the heliport to avoid witnessing the aftermath of the incident.

The UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said it was supporting the family and was “in contact with local authorities” while Fenton’s employer, London-based Ball Street Network, said its team was in shock over the “tragic news,” according to the BBC.

Read more:

UK holidaymakers battle more long delays at Dover port

Heathrow goes from Europe’s gateway to UK’s travel nightmare

Video: Leadership debate between British PM candidates pulled after host faints