.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Israeli delegation to travel to Moscow amid Jewish emigration agency dispute

  • Font
Breaking News USE THIS

Israeli delegation to travel to Moscow amid Jewish emigration agency dispute

Reuters

Published: Updated:

An Israeli delegation will travel to Moscow on Wednesday to hold talks with officials, Prime Minister Yair Lapid’s office said, amid a dispute over the activities in Russia of an agency that helps Jews move to Israel.

Russia’s justice ministry is seeking the liquidation of the Russian branch of the non-profit Jewish Agency. Authorities have alleged it has breached privacy laws and are expected to present more details in a Russian court on Thursday.

Developing

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More