Sri Lanka arrests protest leaders, extends emergency laws to restore order

Two activists who helped lead mass demonstrations that toppled Sri Lanka’s president were arrested Wednesday, police said, as parliament extended tough emergency laws imposed to restore order.



Gotabaya Rajapaksa was forced to flee when tens of thousands of protesters, incensed by the island nation’s unprecedented economic crisis, stormed his residence in the capital Colombo.



He later flew to Singapore and tendered his resignation while his successor Ranil Wickremesinghe declared a state of emergency and vowed a tough line against “trouble-makers.”



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Police said in separate Wednesday statements that they had arrested activists Kusal Sandaruwan and Weranga Pushpika on unlawful assembly charges.



After Rajapaksa fled, Sandaruwan was seen in social media footage counting a large cache of banknotes found in the president's home.



Police have also released photographs of 14 suspects wanted in connection with an arson attack on Wickremesinghe’s home on the same day the president’s office and residence were overrun.



Police said there was a warrant for his arrest in connection with a magistrate’s court case, without giving further details.



Lawmakers also voted Wednesday to formalize the state of emergency imposed by Wickremesinghe until mid-August.



The emergency ordinance, which empowers troops to arrest and detain suspects for long periods, would have lapsed on Wednesday if it had not been ratified by parliament.



Police last week demolished the capital’s main anti-government protest camp in a pre-dawn assault that raised alarm among foreign diplomats and rights groups.



Public anger simmered for months in Sri Lanka before the huge demonstration on July 9 that brought an end to Rajapaksa’s rule.



He had been blamed for mismanaging the nation’s finances and steering the economy into a tailspin after the country ran out of foreign currency needed to import vital goods.



Sri Lanka’s 22 million people have endured months of lengthy blackouts, record inflation and shortages of food, fuel and petrol.



Protesters had also demanded the resignation of Wickremesinghe and accused him of protecting the Rajapaksa clan, who have dominated Sri Lankan politics for much of the last two decades.



Read more:

Singapore extends visa for Sri Lanka’s ex-president: Report

Advertisement

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka woos foreign oil firms amid fuel shortages

Bangladesh joins Pakistan, Sri Lanka seeking IMF loan as foreign reserves shrink