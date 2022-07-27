.
Turkey says Sweden has not extradited ‘terror’ suspects it seeks after NATO accord

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu speaks during a news conference after meeting with his counterparts Russian Sergei Lavrov and Ukrainian Dmytro Kuleba, amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in Antalya, Turkey, on March 10, 2022. (Reuters)
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu. (File photo: Reuters)

Reuters, Ankara

Sweden has not yet extradited suspects Turkey seeks over terrorism-related charges despite signing an accord to lift Ankara’s veto to its NATO membership last month, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday.

Sweden and Finland applied for NATO membership in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but were faced with opposition from Turkey which accused the Nordic countries of imposing arms embargos on Ankara and supporting groups it deems terrorists.

The three countries signed an accord to lift Ankara’s veto in exchange for counter-terrorism promises, but Turkey has said it will block their membership bids if the pledges are not kept.

It has sought the extradition of 73 people from Sweden, as well as a dozen others from Finland.

